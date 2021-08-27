Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) is Kinloch Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up about 4.7% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.11. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $95.82.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

