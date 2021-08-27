Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Raised by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 7.1% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $33,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 312.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. The company had a trading volume of 157,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,401. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.98. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

