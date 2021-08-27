Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 39,454 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 680,702 shares.The stock last traded at $81.57 and had previously closed at $81.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.02.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.