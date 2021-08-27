Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 31,828 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 950,090 shares.The stock last traded at $90.04 and had previously closed at $90.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.143 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 165,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,270 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 322,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,699,000 after acquiring an additional 76,805 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

