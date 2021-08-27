Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Increased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 762,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 10.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $180,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $245.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,572. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $247.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

