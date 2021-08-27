Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock opened at $222.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87.

