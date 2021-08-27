Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 172,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,068,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.37. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

