Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VT. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $105.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $105.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

