Velocys (LON:VLS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Velocys (LON:VLS)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of VLS opened at GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Wednesday. Velocys has a 12 month low of GBX 3.78 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 11.85 ($0.15). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of £52.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

