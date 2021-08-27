Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.86 and last traded at $6.91. Approximately 114,003 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,351,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.73.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 80,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $801,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mathew Rekow sold 40,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $306,644.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,095,972 shares of company stock valued at $10,808,709. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 40,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

