Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,609 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

