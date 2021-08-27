Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,579 Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 46,868 shares during the last quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% during the second quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.3% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 185,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 36,225 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 93,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 185,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,892,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND opened at $86.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.27. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.