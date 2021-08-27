Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,352 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 12.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 225,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 6.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 497,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,652,000 after buying an additional 52,684 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,693,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 457,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after buying an additional 174,610 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $50.59 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.481 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.