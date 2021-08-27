Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% during the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.0% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $483.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.46.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

