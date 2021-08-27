Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $35,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.28. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPD. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

