Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 863 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 382,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,072,000 after purchasing an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 17,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.58.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $154.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $213.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $159.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.18.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.90%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

