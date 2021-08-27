Verity Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $147,374,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth $57,925,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $352.16 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $261.41 and a one year high of $356.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.36.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

