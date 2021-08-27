Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 646,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

