Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives C$11.41 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.41.

VET has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.56. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.84 and a 12 month high of C$11.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.36.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

