Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.54

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.54 and last traded at $13.54, with a volume of 5531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.68.

DSP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $805.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at about $112,435,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at about $33,379,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $55,149,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Viant Technology by 1,326.6% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,807,000 after buying an additional 993,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Viant Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,124,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viant Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.