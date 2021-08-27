Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,936,876 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 21.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,838,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,936,876 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $61,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 22.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter worth about $116,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 34,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $207,506.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

HLX opened at $3.66 on Friday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a PE ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 3.39.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 0.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.