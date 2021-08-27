Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,930 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.43% of Citi Trends worth $60,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTRN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth approximately $1,893,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 133.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $83.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.01. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.45 and a twelve month high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other Citi Trends news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

