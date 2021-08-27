Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $65.96 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $65,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $1,195,374.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,054.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

