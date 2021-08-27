Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $69.88 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,314,779 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,114 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of HP worth $69,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in HP by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in HP by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after buying an additional 55,408 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

