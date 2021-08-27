VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSB) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the July 29th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CSB stock opened at $59.04 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $66.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSB. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 2,907.8% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter.

