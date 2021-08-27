VideoCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $69,267.00 (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One VideoCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $84.34 million and $69,267.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 71.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00035911 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00021393 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,939,646 coins. VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

