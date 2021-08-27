ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stake Increased by Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. ViewRay makes up 0.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE owned about 0.26% of ViewRay worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $10,658,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 11.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,732,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,153 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,114 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $969.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.25. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 189.42% and a negative return on equity of 76.57%. The business had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.