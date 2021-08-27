ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.78. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 24,278 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

The stock has a market cap of $969.49 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 14.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after buying an additional 2,896,899 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter worth about $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares during the period. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

