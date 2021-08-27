VIG (VIG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,089.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. VIG has a market capitalization of $924,438.34 and approximately $1,089.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIG has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VIG alerts:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000773 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,013,355 coins. The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.