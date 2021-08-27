Vincent P. Melvin Sells 9,672 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $120.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.24 and a 52-week high of $124.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.19.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,207,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,584,000 after purchasing an additional 532,677 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,093,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,345,000 after acquiring an additional 158,773 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,088,000 after acquiring an additional 139,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 311,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

