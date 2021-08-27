Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) to post $3.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vipshop’s earnings. Vipshop posted sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Vipshop will report full year sales of $18.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.59 billion to $18.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $20.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $21.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vipshop.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. HSBC decreased their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 141.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 36.1% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $14.47. 263,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,015,221. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $46.00.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

