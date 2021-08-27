Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020,580 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,690 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.2% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $472,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 58,648 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,730,000 after acquiring an additional 18,637 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $511,000. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 43.0% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 104,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.92. 313,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,171,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.08.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

