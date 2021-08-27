Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Down to $19.00

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.00, but opened at $18.53. Vistra shares last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VST shares. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 817.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vistra by 619.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

