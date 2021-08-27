Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Lowered to C$5.15 at Cormark

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of CVE VHI opened at C$3.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$110.33 million and a P/E ratio of -49.35. Vitalhub has a 1 year low of C$2.10 and a 1 year high of C$3.77.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vitalhub will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vitalhub Company Profile

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

