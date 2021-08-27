VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.

NYSE VMW traded down $15.40 on Friday, reaching $143.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,154. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.29.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

