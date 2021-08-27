VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

VMware (NYSE:VMW) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share.
NYSE VMW traded down $15.40 on Friday, reaching $143.40. The company had a trading volume of 52,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,154. The firm has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. VMware has a 1-year low of $126.79 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.29.
In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
VMW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
