Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.42 ($2.28).
VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 122.74 ($1.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,565,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,920,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 409.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.
Vodafone Group Company Profile
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
