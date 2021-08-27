Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.42 ($2.28).

VOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 0.24 ($0.00) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 122.74 ($1.60). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,565,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,920,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 12-month low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £34.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 409.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06). Also, insider Nick Read sold 346,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.58), for a total value of £419,283.15 ($547,796.12).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

