Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 326,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.83% of Voya Financial worth $61,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOYA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 35.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Voya Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,171,000. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA opened at $64.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

