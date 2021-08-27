Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) PT Raised to $205.00 at Loop Capital

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

VMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

NYSE VMC opened at $187.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $119.28 and a 1 year high of $194.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.61.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seeyond boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

