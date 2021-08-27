Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Stock Holdings Raised by Motco

Motco raised its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,764 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.61. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.28 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on VMC shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

