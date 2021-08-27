VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Patrick G. Lepore Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Director Patrick G. Lepore bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ VYNE opened at $1.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.73.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%. Analysts forecast that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VYNE shares. HC Wainwright cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 438.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.45% of the company’s stock.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

