W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.80.

GRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $71.00) on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

W. R. Grace & Co. stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,838. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 59.97 and a beta of 1.46.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 389,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

