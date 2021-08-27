Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion.Wabash National also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.720-$0.720 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WNC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of WNC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 305,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,562. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.81.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 213.33%.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Wabash National by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wabash National by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wabash National by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

