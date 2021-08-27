Wade F. Meyercord Sells 500 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $155.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.42. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, September 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 21st.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.07. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, July 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 296.2% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 439,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,265,000 after acquiring an additional 328,792 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at $8,699,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 15.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

