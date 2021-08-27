Wagerr Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,400.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0404 or 0.00000085 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $4,400.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00013894 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011008 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00360336 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,093,562 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.