Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $11.85 Million

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 27th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $74.81 million and $11.85 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001998 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.96 or 0.06710381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00129220 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Waltonchain Coin Profile

Waltonchain is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 83,357,752 coins and its circulating supply is 77,636,720 coins. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

