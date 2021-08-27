Warren S. Thaler Sells 5,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares in the company, valued at $20,700,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $696.56 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.33 and a 1 year high of $721.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $650.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 11.4% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 116,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,251,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 223.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 14,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

