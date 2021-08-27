Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 26.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Waste Management by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,876,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 271.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 204,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,346,000 after acquiring an additional 149,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 750.1% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 13,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,041,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 179,925 shares of company stock worth $25,654,848. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

WM stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,123. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $153.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

