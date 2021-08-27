Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BG shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.30. 508,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $43.41 and a 52-week high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.30%.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

