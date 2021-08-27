Waterfront Wealth Inc. Buys 3,145 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000.

NYSE BTZ traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.12. 239,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,219. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $15.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

