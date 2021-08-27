Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 25,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 10,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.09. 149,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,536. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $31.69 and a 1-year high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.21.

